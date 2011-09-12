Sept 12 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fresh doubts about the health of French banks, which hold billions of euros' worth of Greek bonds, have investors bracing for more market turmoil this week.

* Brian Moynihan, chief of Bank of America , must offer a bold plan or face the ire of already frustrated investors.

* While traditionalists may see a risk to his reputation, Anderson Cooper's daytime talk show is his effort as one of the great hopes to inherit the audience Oprah Winfrey left behind.

* Sony Pictures is betting that its dramas for adults will score well with critics at the Toronto Film Festival, often an accurate indicator of Golden Globe or Oscar winners.

* Institutional Shareholder Services said Transatlantic Holdings could get more money from two other bidders than from its current suitor, Allied World Assurance .

* Carol Bartz, who was fired as chief executive of Yahoo last week, has resigned from the company's board.