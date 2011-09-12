Sept 12 The following were the top stories in
The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fresh doubts about the health of French banks, which hold
billions of euros' worth of Greek bonds, have investors bracing
for more market turmoil this week.
* Brian Moynihan, chief of Bank of America , must
offer a bold plan or face the ire of already frustrated
investors.
* While traditionalists may see a risk to his reputation,
Anderson Cooper's daytime talk show is his effort as one of the
great hopes to inherit the audience Oprah Winfrey left behind.
* Sony Pictures is betting that its dramas for adults will
score well with critics at the Toronto Film Festival, often an
accurate indicator of Golden Globe or Oscar winners.
* Institutional Shareholder Services said Transatlantic
Holdings could get more money from two other bidders
than from its current suitor, Allied World Assurance .
* Carol Bartz, who was fired as chief executive of Yahoo
last week, has resigned from the company's board.