Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Sept 13 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Concern about French banks' ability to handle a Greek default caused shares to slide and raised the possibility that the government would need to intervene.
* The head of the International Monetary Fund tried to play down the amount of banks' undercapitalization in an internal document.
* Angela Merkel faces far-reaching decisions about how to deal definitively with the debt crisis in Europe and whether to allow Greece to default.
* Yahoo's advertising edge may make it a worthwhile acquisition for the social media giant.
* Airlines say they want to provide as much transparency as possible for their fees, but there is no standard for classifying and selling their for-fee services.
* AOL and Michael Arrington, the TechCrunch blogger, have parted over journalistic conflict of interest claims over CrunchFund, his venture capital company.
* The Department of Agriculture will include six additional strains of E. coli bacteria in new rules for banning ground beef sales.
* Microsoft is hoping that efforts to make its new operating system more friendly for developers will work to its advantage.
* Bank of America relied on a team of consultants to come up with plans to eliminate 30,000 jobs and cut annual costs by $5 billion.
* Three major authors' groups filed a lawsuit against HathiTrust, arguing that digitizing millions of books violated copyrights.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)