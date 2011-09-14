Sept 14 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In an unusual fumble, Target Corp was unprepared for shoppers' hunger for the limited-edition Missoni for Target line.

* With diplomatic and market pressure rising, leaders of France, Germany and Greece are set to talk Wednesday.

* Some proposals for taxes to pay for the jobs bill may sound familiar to Americans, like higher taxes on the rich and an end to some tax breaks like the one on corporate jets.

* In a bellwether for other large financial firms, JPMorgan Chase & Co warned that third-quarter trading revenue was likely to fall about 8 percent from a year ago.

* With the strongest balance sheet of Detroit's Big Three, General Motors Co is in position to set the direction of the contract with autoworkers.

* Wal-Mart says its latest initiative in support of women suppliers and workers has nothing to with a discrimination lawsuit.

* Google introduced a tool for searching flights, using software acquired in its acquisition of ITA.

* Google's opt-out option, though motivated by European privacy laws, will be offered worldwide.

* A parliamentary panel investigating the phone hacking scandal said that it would recall James Murdoch to answer more questions about his knowledge of hacking at his father's media empire.