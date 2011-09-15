BRIEF-Walt Disney company announces an increase in interest in Euro Disney
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
Sept 15 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After a postponement to resolve an S.E.C. issue, Groupon hopes to go public as soon as October.
* The leaders of France and Germany said they would support Greece's role as a central part of the euro zone.
* Premier Wen Jiabao offered to help Europe but demanded that it renounce a main legal defense against cheap Chinese exports.
* Online retailers in India are going to great lengths to gain customers by allowing them to pay in cash on delivery and by fielding couriers to help ensure quick shipments.
* Documents released by a House subcommittee raised questions about whether White House staff intervened to speed a review of loan guarantees for the Solyndra solar company.
* Investigators said the cause of the explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig was a failure of the cement at the base of the 18,000-foot-deep well.
* Reducing the weight of their cars was a universal theme among automakers at the Frankfurt auto show.
* The chief executive of Chrysler Group LLC unexpectedly asked the United Automobile Workers late Wednesday to extend their contract after the two sides failed to reach a new deal before a midnight deadline.
* Yahoo , AOL and Microsoft , three major technology companies that have traditionally competed for digital advertising revenue, have created an unusual partnership in which they will sell ads for one another.
* Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly stagnated in August, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, as a lack of employment and limited income growth restrained demand.
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.