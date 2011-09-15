Sept 15 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After a postponement to resolve an S.E.C. issue, Groupon hopes to go public as soon as October.

* The leaders of France and Germany said they would support Greece's role as a central part of the euro zone.

* Premier Wen Jiabao offered to help Europe but demanded that it renounce a main legal defense against cheap Chinese exports.

* Online retailers in India are going to great lengths to gain customers by allowing them to pay in cash on delivery and by fielding couriers to help ensure quick shipments.

* Documents released by a House subcommittee raised questions about whether White House staff intervened to speed a review of loan guarantees for the Solyndra solar company.

* Investigators said the cause of the explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig was a failure of the cement at the base of the 18,000-foot-deep well.

* Reducing the weight of their cars was a universal theme among automakers at the Frankfurt auto show.

* The chief executive of Chrysler Group LLC unexpectedly asked the United Automobile Workers late Wednesday to extend their contract after the two sides failed to reach a new deal before a midnight deadline.

* Yahoo , AOL and Microsoft , three major technology companies that have traditionally competed for digital advertising revenue, have created an unusual partnership in which they will sell ads for one another.

* Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly stagnated in August, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, as a lack of employment and limited income growth restrained demand.