Sept 19 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google's slogan may be don't be evil, but a growing chorus of antitrust regulators in the United States and Europe want to know if the company has lived up to that creed.

* Greek leaders struggled to agree to budget reductions that would satisfy foreign lenders' demands even as they tried to stave off mounting resistance to those cuts at home.

* The Federal Reserve is under pressure from investors to act to encourage growth and from Republican presidential candidates and others to refrain from acting.

* Swiftly and at little cost, newspapers, magazines and sites like The Huffington Post are publishing their own version of e-books.

* With the United Nations set to meet on the urgency of diseases, brand-name makers and the Obama administration are fighting potential sales of cheaper medicines to poorer countries.

* Obama plan to cut deficit will trim spending by $3 trillion: The plan is President Obama's opening salvo in sweeping negotiations on deficit reduction to be taken up by a joint House-Senate committee over the next two months.

* Velocity, the cable channel replacing Discovery's low-rated HD Theater channel, believes men making $150,000 or more are underserved in today's television landscape.

* Facebook to offer path to media: The social media site's new platform will allow its 750 million users to easily share their favorite music, movies and other forms of entertainment.

* UBS says trading losses were closer to $2.3 billion: The Swiss banking giant said unauthorized trades in index futures were at the center of rogue trading that led to a $2.3 billion loss.

* Siemens (SIEGn.DE), the largest engineering conglomerate in Europe, announced Sunday that following the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power by 2022, it would stop building nuclear power plants anywhere in the world.

* Watchful European privacy regulators are wielding increasing influence beyond the Continent's borders. Last week, they pressed Google , as they had Apple , to change the way it collected data on cellphone locations worldwide.

* The economic downturn and high rates of unemployment have forced consumers to spend less, and advertisers have taken notice. Figures from Nielsen, to be released on Monday, show the amount of money that advertisers are spending to bring their message to consumers has increased in certain categories.

* Nickelodeon's eight-year-old Worldwide Day of Play is going big time this year. On Saturday, Nickelodeon, the children's television network, will for the first time take its annual event to Washington.