* As a global debate intensifies over heavier taxes on the
rich, the family of Emilio Botín, a powerful Spanish banker, is
trying to explain a Swiss bank account that went undeclared for
decades.
* Conservatives strongly oppose President Obama's call for a
tax on millionaires, but there are signs that Americans may be
more open to the idea, which is popular in Europe.
* A conflict-of-interest case involving David M. Becker, the
former general counsel of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, is being referred to the Department of Justice for a
possible criminal investigation.
* Despite the limping economy, Republican Congressional
leadership urged the Federal Reserve chairman not to engage in
further stimulus.
* Federal prosecutors who blocked three poker sites in April
said Full Tilt Poker had been improperly paying out money from
customer accounts to the company's owners.
* General Motors' joint venture with a Chinese
automaker will involve the transfer of electric car technology,
part of its effort to improve technical capabilities in China.
* G.M. deal to hire more at low end: The base hourly wage of
the new workers will rise 36 percent over the next four years,
the union said.
* The Dodd-Frank Act, the sprawling law to address the
causes of the financial crisis, is a job killer that should be
repealed, Republican presidential candidates say.
* UBS had planned to scale back its fixed-income
operation to help make the bank more profitable, but the scandal
may force it to consider even greater changes.
* Inspectors from top international groups will return to
Greece next week to reassess the country's progress in meeting
the requirements for it to receive financial assistance, as
talks ended Tuesday without an agreement in place.
* A former salesman at a Silicon Valley research firm was
found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud on Tuesday, the latest
person to be convicted in the government's sweeping
investigation into insider trading at hedge funds.
* Solyndra executives to invoke fifth amendment rights: The
top two executives of a solar-energy company that filed for
bankruptcy after getting $528 million in loan guarantees from
the Obama administration said Tuesday that they will invoke
their constitutional rights against compelled self-incrimination
when they appear at a Congressional hearing.
* PepsiCo will announce a new venture on Wednesday
aimed at increasing its access to chick peas, which play an
increasing role in its food products, and expanding production
of the crop in Ethiopia.
* Capital One on Tuesday delivered a sweeping
defense of its proposed $9 billion takeover of ING Direct USA,
aiming to allay concerns that the deal would create another "too
big to fail" banking giant.
* Google on Tuesday opened its invitation-only
social network, Google+, to anyone who wants to join at
google.com/+.
* Strong corporate demand for software helped to lift
Oracle's sales 12 percent in its first quarter despite
a choppy economy and sagging demand for its hardware.
* Al Jazeera, the pan-Arab news network financed by Qatar,
named a member of the Qatari royal family on Tuesday to replace
its top news director after disclosures from the group WikiLeaks
indicating that the news director had modified the network's
coverage of the Iraq war in response to pressure from the United
States.
* Builders broke ground on fewer homes in the United States
in August, the government said on Tuesday.
* Worldwide demand for air travel remains well above
average, despite clear signs of a broad economic slowdown, an
industry group said Tuesday as it substantially raised its
profit forecast for the year.
* The United States filed a complaint Tuesday with the World
Trade Organization that says China violated international trade
rules when it imposed tariffs last year on American chicken
exports.
