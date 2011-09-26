Sept 26 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European leaders headed home from a weekend of meetings in Washington vowing bolder steps to address widening anxiety about the Continent's debt burden. But it will most likely be weeks or even months before any new action comes to pass.

* DreamWorks Animation , the company behind successful movie franchises like "Madagascar" and "Shrek," said it had completed a deal to pump its films and television specials through Netflix , replacing a less lucrative pact with HBO.

* Amazon.com is on the verge of introducing its own tablet, analysts predict, a souped-up color version of its Kindle e-reader that will undercut the iPad in price and aim to steal away a couple of million in unit sales by Christmas.

* Despite a sputtering economy Hearst Magazines is betting that there are enough people out there looking for home shopping advice, presented in a sensible and recession-friendly manner, leading it to partner with HGTV and launch a new magazine - HGTV Magazine - that will make its debut on newsstands at the beginning of October.

* After contradictory markers from President Obama and Speaker John A. Boehner last week, Mr. Boehner reiterated that Republicans would oppose any tax increases. Mr. Obama warned that he would veto any measure that would trim Medicare benefits without also raising taxes on the wealthy.