* The cost of health insurance this year rose more steeply
than in previous years, outstripping wages and adding
uncertainty about the pace of growing costs.
* At least 13 people, most of them elderly, have died after
eating cantaloupe contaminated with listeria in the deadliest
outbreak of food-borne illness in the United States in more than
a decade.
* The German Parliament will vote on Thursday on a bill to
bolster the main European bailout fund.
* A global stock rally lost some steam as solutions to the
European sovereign debt crisis remained elusive.
* Europe set to vote on tougher rules for currency: The
revised rules, scheduled for a vote Wednesday in the European
Parliament, are described as tougher, more credible and more
sophisticated than the original rules.
* Backing indie bands to sell cars: Toyota has
released music sporadically, but now it will sponsor a full
campaign of record releases, videos and tour support for about
20 acts.
* Simbol Materials hopes to extract lithium from geothermal
energy plants and help turn the United States into a major
exporter of the element.
* The companies that construct and operate data centers that
run the Internet expect growth next year to match that of the
world economy's boom years.
* The Walgreen Company on Tuesday braced Wall Street
for a projected loss in 2012 of more than $3 billion in revenue
because of the planned loss of business from customers who have
their prescription drug coverage managed by Express Scripts.
* A consensus is emerging among bankers, economists and
companies that evaluate market risk that the return of Vladimir
V. Putin as Russia's president will be a net positive for
foreign investors - regardless of whether they support the
politics of it.
