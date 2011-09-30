Sept 30 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Outsize severance continues for executives, even after failed tenures: Eye-popping severance packages thrive in spite of the measures put in place in the wake of the financial crisis to crack down on excessive pay.

* Banks are imposing new charges on their customers to make up for the revenue they expect to lose because of a cap on what they can charge merchants for debit-card transactions.

* The White House figures that selling spare land, buildings and airwaves could raise up to $22 billion over the next decade.

* In European crisis, experts see little hope for a quick fix: In the best case, a bailout of troubled banks and governments could keep the financial system from experiencing a major shock, though easing the huge debt could take years.

* With a bailout fund expansion measure passing easily through the German Parliament, the front in the European debt crisis now shifts to the tiny impoverished nation of Slovakia.

* McGraw-Hill in talks to lead stock indexes joint venture: If consummated, the new joint venture would operate both McGraw-Hill's venerable Standard & Poor's 500-stock index and the Dow Jones industrial average.

* Traveling tellers, with electronic gear, take banking to rural India: Roving tellers are seen as a promising way to help the rural poor save and protect their money.

* Shares of some Chinese companies listed on exchanges in the United States tumbled on Thursday after a top American regulator said that the Justice Department was reviewing accounting irregularities at various companies based in China.

* The trustee for Bernard L. Madoff's fraud victims said on Thursday that he had overestimated how much his recovery efforts would be affected by a court ruling this week in his case against the owners of the New York Mets.

* Nokia , the Finnish cellphone maker, said Thursday that it would eliminate 3,500 jobs, or 6 percent of its work force, by closing a factory in Romania and transferring production to more efficient plants in Asia.

* Gambling regulators on Thursday revoked the license of Full Tilt Poker, a popular Web site that once offered gambling to thousands of players around the world, saying the site had misled officials about its financial operations. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)