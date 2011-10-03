Oct 3 The following were the top stories on The
* Like Solyndra, the now-famous California solar company,
Nevada Geothermal Power is facing financial trouble
after encountering problems at its only operating plant.
* Topspin Media and other companies are offering bands like
the Pixies sophisticated tools to run all aspects of their
online business, including direct-to-fan ticket sales.
* Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, the new chairman of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff, will have to work with drastically fewer
Defense Department dollars.
* The Perseus Books Group is starting Argo Navis for
e-publishers, offering the authors an unusual 70 percent cut of
the revenue.
* Mashable, a news Web site focusing on the world of digital
culture and social media, is becoming an attractive place for
advertisers.
* Clear Channel names Pittman as its new chief: Robert W.
Pittman, the chairman of Clear Channel's media and entertainment
business, will also replace Mark Mays as executive chairman.
* The chip maker Intel has agreed to acquire
Telmap, a maker of mobile navigation software based in Israel,
Telmap's chief executive said on Sunday.
* Bank of America said on Sunday that its Web site
was back to normal after technical problems caused two days of
sporadic outages.
