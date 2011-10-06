Oct 6 The following were the top stories on The
* Steven P. Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple
who helped usher in the era of personal computers and then led a
cultural transformation in the way music, movies and mobile
communications were experienced in the digital age, died
Wednesday. He was 56.
* Apple's executives will have to figure out how
to follow the lessons Steven P. Jobs imparted prior to his death
without being trapped by his legacy and unable to adapt to
future changes.
* UBS said Wednesday that its co-chiefs of global
equities had resigned after last month's revelation of a $2.3
billion loss from unauthorized trading.
* In proposing a 5 percent surtax on incomes of more than $1
million a year to pay for job-creation measures sought by
President Obama, Senate Democratic leaders on Wednesday
escalated efforts to strike a more populist tone and to draw
Republicans into a confrontation over how much affluent
Americans should pay to help others cope with a struggling
economy.
* Asia-Pacific stock markets rallied Thursday, echoing the
firm performance on Wall Street, as investors took heart from
some solid U.S. economic data and from hopes that European
policy makers would step up their efforts to shake off the
continent's debt woes.
* The Federal Reserve's long-awaited report said that big
banks had taken significant steps in deferring a greater portion
of compensation and shifting more pay in the form of stock.
