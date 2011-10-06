Oct 6 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Steven P. Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple who helped usher in the era of personal computers and then led a cultural transformation in the way music, movies and mobile communications were experienced in the digital age, died Wednesday. He was 56.

* Apple's executives will have to figure out how to follow the lessons Steven P. Jobs imparted prior to his death without being trapped by his legacy and unable to adapt to future changes.

* UBS said Wednesday that its co-chiefs of global equities had resigned after last month's revelation of a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorized trading.

* In proposing a 5 percent surtax on incomes of more than $1 million a year to pay for job-creation measures sought by President Obama, Senate Democratic leaders on Wednesday escalated efforts to strike a more populist tone and to draw Republicans into a confrontation over how much affluent Americans should pay to help others cope with a struggling economy.

* Asia-Pacific stock markets rallied Thursday, echoing the firm performance on Wall Street, as investors took heart from some solid U.S. economic data and from hopes that European policy makers would step up their efforts to shake off the continent's debt woes.

* The Federal Reserve's long-awaited report said that big banks had taken significant steps in deferring a greater portion of compensation and shifting more pay in the form of stock.

