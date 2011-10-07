Oct 7 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Del Monte Foods said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it and Barclays Capital had settled a shareholder lawsuit over the company's leveraged buyout, agreeing to pay a total of $89.4 million to resolve claims that the deal had been improperly managed.

* Oracle will pay more than $199.5 million to settle accusations that it overbilled the federal government for nine years.

* In perhaps his most sober remarks about the economy this year, President Obama on Thursday described the weakening economy as "an emergency" and made the case for his jobs bill as "an insurance policy against a possible double-dip recession."

* The European Central Bank said it would help banks that are having trouble raising cash, while the Bank of England decided to resume its bond purchases.

* The European Union won a preliminary victory Thursday for its plan to charge the world's biggest airlines for their greenhouse gas emissions even as international opposition to the plan grew fiercer and support among European countries weakened.

* In the important retail month of September, companies tracked by Thomson Reuters beat analysts' estimates and posted a 5.1 percent increase in sales at stores open at least a year. It was their biggest jump since May.

* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission wants to change an $8 billion fund that subsidizes telephone service in rural areas into one that will expand broadband Internet service.

