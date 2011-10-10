Oct 10 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Samsung Electronics said on Monday that it would delay the introduction of a new smartphone based on Google's latest version of the Android operating system while the world paid tribute after the death of Steven Jobs.

* In a grim sign of the enduring nature of the economic slump, a new report shows that despite some improvement in the economy, household incomes have lagged.

* Acknowledging that Europe's banks still need billions of euros to cushion against a possible default by Greece, the leaders of Germany and France announced on Sunday that they would have a package of reforms by the time leaders of the Group of 20 nations meet in early November.

* China's current economic system favors state-run banks and companies over wage earners, who are largely denied the benefits of the nation's remarkable growth.

* Never popular to begin with, the nation's biggest banks are rapidly becoming a focus of public dissatisfaction with the economy, uniting opponents including consumers upset about new fees, protesters who blame the banks for the nation's economic woes, and lately, Wall Street types who have dumped their bank shares en masse.

* At the New York Comic Con this week, Archie Comics will reveal its next step in the digital frontier. In spring, the company will bring back its line of superhero characters in a subscription model that will offer an original six-page story and access to an archive of past adventures.

* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday.