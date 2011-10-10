Oct 10 The New York Times reported the following
stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Samsung Electronics said on Monday that it
would delay the introduction of a new smartphone based on
Google's latest version of the Android operating system while
the world paid tribute after the death of Steven Jobs.
* In a grim sign of the enduring nature of the economic
slump, a new report shows that despite some improvement in the
economy, household incomes have lagged.
* Acknowledging that Europe's banks still need billions of
euros to cushion against a possible default by Greece, the
leaders of Germany and France announced on Sunday that they
would have a package of reforms by the time leaders of the Group
of 20 nations meet in early November.
* China's current economic system favors state-run banks and
companies over wage earners, who are largely denied the benefits
of the nation's remarkable growth.
* Never popular to begin with, the nation's biggest banks
are rapidly becoming a focus of public dissatisfaction with the
economy, uniting opponents including consumers upset about new
fees, protesters who blame the banks for the nation's economic
woes, and lately, Wall Street types who have dumped their bank
shares en masse.
* At the New York Comic Con this week, Archie Comics will
reveal its next step in the digital frontier. In spring, the
company will bring back its line of superhero characters in a
subscription model that will offer an original six-page story
and access to an archive of past adventures.
* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes
Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month
bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday.