Oct 11 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a swift reversal, Netflix Inc said Monday that it had decided to keep its DVD-by-mail and online streaming services together under one name and one Website, abandoning the breakup it had announced three weeks earlier.

* In an effort to secure lucrative brokerage and trading business, big banks have become powerful recruiting forces for their biggest hedge fund clients.

* Japanese industrial conglomerates, with the cooperation of the government in Tokyo, are renewing their pursuit of multibillion-dollar nuclear projects, particularly in smaller countries.

* An arm of the China Investment Corp (CIC) is trying to shore up stocks that have declined because of concerns about possible losses on loans.

* Stock markets in Asia rallied Tuesday after European leaders said they would come up with a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis within the next few weeks.

* A major investor advisory firm recommended Monday that shareholders of News Corp vote against the re-election of a vast majority of the media conglomerate's board, including Rupert Murdoch and his sons, who control the company.

* The president of the European Union delayed the planned summit meeting until Oct. 23 to give leaders more time to complete a plan to fight a worsening debt crisis.