Oct 12 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With the European Commission scheduled on Wednesday to release proposals to recapitalize Europe's banks, France announced its own detailed plans aimed at protecting its most vulnerable financial institutions.

* Slovakia's Parliament rejected taking part in a crucial euro rescue fund on Tuesday, dealing a sharp blow to the effort to shore up confidence in the euro zone's financial stability.

* The call is growing louder for Research in Motion to explore a sale of all or part of the company. The Jaguar Financial Corp, a Canadian activist investor that is leading a campaign to agitate for change at RIM, the BlackBerry maker, announced that it had the support of shareholders representing 8 percent of the company's shares.

* The low-cost retailer 99 Cents Only Stores agreed to sell itself to a group of investors that includes its founding family for $1.6 billion in cash, ending a months-long sale process. Under terms of the deal, Ares Management and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board will pay $22 a share, 7.3 percent above Monday's closing price.

* Alcoa , the aluminum producer, said slowing economic growth sent prices for the metal lower, hurting its third-quarter profit.

* Wall Street is bracing for major changes from a new rule that would overhaul how the banking industry conducts its trading. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp unanimously approved on Tuesday an initial version of the regulation, known as the Volcker Rule.

Two other regulators followed suit, and the SEC is scheduled to vote on Wednesday. The rule, intended to limit trading when the bank's money is at risk, a sweet spot for banks, is seen as a centerpiece of the sprawling financial overhaul of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.

* Analysts have been raising their predictions for holiday spending ever since the back-to-school shopping season was stronger than most had expected. But the people who work at the companies that ship and transport retailers' goods are not nearly as optimistic about holiday sales.