* Research in Motion said Wednesday that after
three days it was still trying to restore service for BlackBerry
customers spanning five continents.
* The president of the European Commission said on Wednesday
that banks should temporarily increase their capital buffers to
better withstand the crisis.
* California is the latest state to adopt a statute
permitting what is called flexible-purpose corporations, new
companies that are part social benefit and part low-profit
entities. The companies are now allowed under laws in more than
a dozen states and two Indian tribes.
* The publisher of The Wall Street Journal Europe, a unit of
News Corp resigned Tuesday after an internal investigation
revealed an agreement between the paper's circulation department
and a Netherlands-based company that was featured positively in
two articles.
* Chrysler will add 2,100 jobs in the United States, while
paying smaller bonuses to hourly workers than its cross-town
competitors, under a tentative labor agreement aimed at helping
Chrysler pay off its debt and keep labor costs flat, the United
Automobile Workers union said on Wednesday.
* PepsiCo Inc is planning to raise prices on some
Gatorade sports drinks and Frito-Lay snacks in coming weeks to
help offset higher commodity costs.
* Sony said Wednesday that it had locked almost
100,000 user accounts on its PlayStation Network and other
online services after detecting a spike in unauthorized log-in
attempts. It was the latest in a series of online attacks on the
company that have threatened to undermine user confidence in its
Web-based offerings.