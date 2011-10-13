Oct 13 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Research in Motion said Wednesday that after three days it was still trying to restore service for BlackBerry customers spanning five continents.

* The president of the European Commission said on Wednesday that banks should temporarily increase their capital buffers to better withstand the crisis.

* California is the latest state to adopt a statute permitting what is called flexible-purpose corporations, new companies that are part social benefit and part low-profit entities. The companies are now allowed under laws in more than a dozen states and two Indian tribes.

* The publisher of The Wall Street Journal Europe, a unit of News Corp resigned Tuesday after an internal investigation revealed an agreement between the paper's circulation department and a Netherlands-based company that was featured positively in two articles.

* Chrysler will add 2,100 jobs in the United States, while paying smaller bonuses to hourly workers than its cross-town competitors, under a tentative labor agreement aimed at helping Chrysler pay off its debt and keep labor costs flat, the United Automobile Workers union said on Wednesday.

* PepsiCo Inc is planning to raise prices on some Gatorade sports drinks and Frito-Lay snacks in coming weeks to help offset higher commodity costs.

* Sony said Wednesday that it had locked almost 100,000 user accounts on its PlayStation Network and other online services after detecting a spike in unauthorized log-in attempts. It was the latest in a series of online attacks on the company that have threatened to undermine user confidence in its Web-based offerings.