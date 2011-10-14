Oct 14 The following were the top stories on The
* People with eating disorders like anorexia are fighting
insurers to pay for stays in residential treatment centers, an
issue that is being considered by an appeals court in
California.
* A growing number of entrepreneurs in China, unable to make
payments to illegal lenders, have gone into hiding to avoid
physical harm or family dishonor.
* The punishment for Raj Rajaratnam, the former chief of the
Galleon Group, though less than the government sought, was the
longest prison sentence ever for insider trading.
* Google posts strong earnings and exceeds
expectations. It's core business, search advertising, seems so
far to have weathered the economic doldrums that have hurt other
sites and publications relying on ads.
* European banks face deadline to raise capital levels. They
are likely to oppose steps, including larger write-downs, that
are designed to help deal with the sovereign debt crisis.
* The controversy this week over an unorthodox circulation
deal at the European edition of The Wall Street Journal
complicates matters for News Corp leadership.
* Research in Motion said it had resolved the
technical issues that plagued service across five continents and
that service had begun returning to normal.
* Ford's unionized workers, who haven't received a
raise in years, are upset with the big payouts to the company's
senior management.
* The weakness in the global economy was underscored by
reports published Thursday about the balance of trade in the
United States and China.
* In another sign of how the lines between profit-making and
nonprofit are blurring, Wal-Mart on Friday will appoint
a former senior executive of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
to head its corporate foundation.
* Despite a paper gain that helped lift earnings by nearly
$2 billion, JPMorgan Chase & Company reported on
Thursday that profit fell 4 percent in the third quarter amid
lingering mortgage troubles and weak investment banking results.
* Stocks fell on Wall Street on Thursday, weighed down by
bank stocks after JPMorgan Chase reported that a
slowdown in investment banking had hurt its results in the third
quarter.
* A bankruptcy court on Thursday approved the hiring of a
chief restructuring officer at the California energy company
Solyndra. Todd Neilson, who served as the bankruptcy trustee for
the boxer Mike Tyson and the rap impresario Suge Knight, will
now lead Solyndra as it struggles to emerge from bankruptcy.
* In the midst of a deteriorating advertising climate, The
New York Times plans to eliminate up to 20 newsroom
positions and seek additional savings in the business units, the
company said Thursday.