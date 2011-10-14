Oct 14 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* People with eating disorders like anorexia are fighting insurers to pay for stays in residential treatment centers, an issue that is being considered by an appeals court in California.

* A growing number of entrepreneurs in China, unable to make payments to illegal lenders, have gone into hiding to avoid physical harm or family dishonor.

* The punishment for Raj Rajaratnam, the former chief of the Galleon Group, though less than the government sought, was the longest prison sentence ever for insider trading.

* Google posts strong earnings and exceeds expectations. It's core business, search advertising, seems so far to have weathered the economic doldrums that have hurt other sites and publications relying on ads.

* European banks face deadline to raise capital levels. They are likely to oppose steps, including larger write-downs, that are designed to help deal with the sovereign debt crisis.

* The controversy this week over an unorthodox circulation deal at the European edition of The Wall Street Journal complicates matters for News Corp leadership.

* Research in Motion said it had resolved the technical issues that plagued service across five continents and that service had begun returning to normal.

* Ford's unionized workers, who haven't received a raise in years, are upset with the big payouts to the company's senior management.

* The weakness in the global economy was underscored by reports published Thursday about the balance of trade in the United States and China.

* In another sign of how the lines between profit-making and nonprofit are blurring, Wal-Mart on Friday will appoint a former senior executive of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to head its corporate foundation.

* Despite a paper gain that helped lift earnings by nearly $2 billion, JPMorgan Chase & Company reported on Thursday that profit fell 4 percent in the third quarter amid lingering mortgage troubles and weak investment banking results.

* Stocks fell on Wall Street on Thursday, weighed down by bank stocks after JPMorgan Chase reported that a slowdown in investment banking had hurt its results in the third quarter.

* A bankruptcy court on Thursday approved the hiring of a chief restructuring officer at the California energy company Solyndra. Todd Neilson, who served as the bankruptcy trustee for the boxer Mike Tyson and the rap impresario Suge Knight, will now lead Solyndra as it struggles to emerge from bankruptcy.

* In the midst of a deteriorating advertising climate, The New York Times plans to eliminate up to 20 newsroom positions and seek additional savings in the business units, the company said Thursday.