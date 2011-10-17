Oct 17 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Amazon.com , the online retailer, has long competed with bookstores; now it is starting to make deals with authors, bypassing the traditional publisher.

* Wireless carriers have been losing good will with users bitter about the sometimes exorbitant charges resulting from overuse of what has become a consumer staple - the cellphone.

* Starting Tuesday, Research In Motion will hold its annual conference for software developers, to persuade them to build apps for new BlackBerrys and PlayBook tablets.

* Kinder Morgan said it would take over the El Paso Corporation and become the nation's biggest player in transporting oil and natural gas.

* As regulators begin a push to produce a final draft of the Volcker Rule, they face hurdles from an unexpected group: themselves.

* The early debates for the Republican presidential nomination are garnering almost twice as many viewers as in 2007.

* Research by the Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism found that the presidential candidate debates "have coincided with some notable shifts in tone" of media coverage.

* Citigroup is expected to sell EMI Group for $4 billion. But with fewer banks willing to finance bids, offers are said to be substantially less.

* A proposed contract with the United Automobile Workers initially drew strong opposition because of a lack of a wage increase.

* The Postal Union are enlisting Ron Bloom, a former investment banker, and Lazard, the big financial firm, to help forge a strategy to revitalize the postal service.

* Two top executives resign from Wal-Mart China. A company spokesman said the resignations were not related to a recent punishment over mislabeled pork at 13 Wal-Mart stores.