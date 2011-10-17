Oct 17 The following were the top stories on The
* Amazon.com , the online retailer, has long
competed with bookstores; now it is starting to make deals with
authors, bypassing the traditional publisher.
* Wireless carriers have been losing good will with users
bitter about the sometimes exorbitant charges resulting from
overuse of what has become a consumer staple - the cellphone.
* Starting Tuesday, Research In Motion will hold
its annual conference for software developers, to persuade them
to build apps for new BlackBerrys and PlayBook tablets.
* Kinder Morgan said it would take over the El Paso
Corporation and become the nation's biggest player in
transporting oil and natural gas.
* As regulators begin a push to produce a final draft of the
Volcker Rule, they face hurdles from an unexpected group:
themselves.
* The early debates for the Republican presidential
nomination are garnering almost twice as many viewers as in
2007.
* Research by the Pew Research Center's Project for
Excellence in Journalism found that the presidential candidate
debates "have coincided with some notable shifts in tone" of
media coverage.
* Citigroup is expected to sell EMI Group for $4
billion. But with fewer banks willing to finance bids, offers
are said to be substantially less.
* A proposed contract with the United Automobile Workers
initially drew strong opposition because of a lack of a wage
increase.
* The Postal Union are enlisting Ron Bloom, a former
investment banker, and Lazard, the big financial firm, to help
forge a strategy to revitalize the postal service.
* Two top executives resign from Wal-Mart China. A company
spokesman said the resignations were not related to a recent
punishment over mislabeled pork at 13 Wal-Mart stores.