* Farming is a very healthy business, spurring calls to end its large government safety net. But some lawmakers want to create a new program instead.

* Lending numbers suggest that while the economy remains fragile, the confidence of consumers and businesses may be more resilient than experts had believed.

* As global warming melts the polar ice sheet, shipping, fishing and mining interests are looking to take advantage of the newly accessible Arctic Ocean.

* The hedge fund manager David Einhorn's withering assessment of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters sent the stock plunging on Monday.

* In an unprecedented rebuke to a major accounting firm, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said Deloitte & Touche lacked adequate quality control.

* With commodity prices falling, big domestic and international players in oil and gas like Statoil , Sinopec, Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer are tapping their vast cash reserves to buy companies.

* A less risky Down Syndrome test is developed: The new test may reduce the need for riskier invasive procedures like amniocentesis, but it raises ethical issues.

* Michael Woodford, the chief executive of Olympus who was dismissed on Friday, said he gave evidence of fraud by the company to Britain's Serious Fraud Office.

* The proposed union of Kinder Morgan and the El Paso Corporation would add crucial infrastructure to the natural gas sector. So crucial, it may face antitrust obstacles.

* Miller Buckfire plans to name Golub its Chairman: Harvey Golub, the former chief executive of American Express , will help the boutique investment bank revamp its operations.

* China's economy pulled back a bit from its pell-mell pace in the third quarter, the government said on Tuesday, as measures to rein in inflation and head off speculation put a brake on growth.

* With a big push from a one-time accounting gain, Citigroup on Monday squeezed out its seventh consecutive quarterly profit, but it faces significant challenges to growth.

* IBM reported solid quarterly profits on Monday, showing that despite the shaky economy, corporations continued to spend on information technology. But the company's stock dropped as sales fell short of expectations.

* Michael Wolff, a combative and contrarian figure of Manhattan media for the last generation, has left his job as the editorial director of Adweek, ending weeks of speculation over his job security there.

* Despite strong gains in the previous week, stocks on Wall Street retreated on Monday, following European markets lower as the outlook for a broad solution to the European debt crisis appeared to wane.

* At the start of a crucial week for the euro, Germany sought Monday to play down expectations of a decisive breakthrough at a summit meeting of European Union leaders this weekend, indicating that an emerging five-point plan designed to end the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could take months to implement.

* The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a pair of cases on whether corporations and political groups may be sued in American courts for complicity in human rights abuses abroad.

* A Canadian company has been threatening to confiscate private land from South Dakota to the Gulf of Mexico, and is already suing many who have refused to allow the Keystone XL pipeline on their property even though the controversial project has yet to receive federal approval.

* The British oil company BP said Monday that a partner in the well that exploded last year in the Gulf of Mexico, Anadarko Petroleum , had agreed to pay $4 billion to settle claims related to the ensuing oil spill.

* Gannett reported on Monday a severe decline in advertising revenue at its newspaper division in the third quarter, pointing to a pullback in consumer and business spending.