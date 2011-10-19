Oct 19 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rupert Murdoch reached his boiling point last winter, a former official said, and delivered a blunt ultimatum to his son James: "You're coming back to New York, or you're out."

* The United States has a confidence problem, and a growing number of economists argue that the collapse of housing prices plays a major role.

* The first loss at Goldman Sachs since the financial crisis points to what could be a more lasting shift in the financial industry.

* The rising ticket prices and mushrooming fees that annoy air travelers have helped airlines make money during the economic downturn.

* After reporting its earnings, Bank of America has given up its place as the biggest bank in the United States by assets to JPMorgan Chase .

* The roller-coaster saga of Europe's debt crisis continued Tuesday, as hopes that Germany and France were near agreement on a big infusion of bailout money sent American stocks up in late trading.

* Amazon struck a deal for the exclusive digital rights to a hundred graphic novels by DC Comics, leading Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million to remove the novels from their shelves.

* An extravagant 27-story house built in Mumbai by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been completed, but the owners apparently have not moved in - raising questions as to why.

* United Auto Workers approved a new four-year contract with Ford Motor . The union ratified its proposed contract with Ford after members at two assembly plants in Kentucky approved the accord.

* For any other big company, a 54 percent increase in profit and a 39 percent jump in revenue would be enviable. For Apple though, weak sales of its star product -- the iPhone -- were enough to overshadow everything else when it reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the company's shares tumbling nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

* The designers of Stuxnet, the computer worm that was used to vandalize an Iranian nuclear site, may have struck again, security researchers say.

* Research in Motion unveiled little more than a rebranding of what it called its "next generation platform" for BlackBerry smartphones and tablet on Tuesday at its software developers' conference, disappointing many analysts.