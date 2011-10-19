Oct 19 The following were the top stories on The
* Rupert Murdoch reached his boiling point last winter, a
former official said, and delivered a blunt ultimatum to his son
James: "You're coming back to New York, or you're out."
* The United States has a confidence problem, and a growing
number of economists argue that the collapse of housing prices
plays a major role.
* The first loss at Goldman Sachs since the
financial crisis points to what could be a more lasting shift in
the financial industry.
* The rising ticket prices and mushrooming fees that annoy
air travelers have helped airlines make money during the
economic downturn.
* After reporting its earnings, Bank of America has
given up its place as the biggest bank in the United States by
assets to JPMorgan Chase .
* The roller-coaster saga of Europe's debt crisis continued
Tuesday, as hopes that Germany and France were near agreement on
a big infusion of bailout money sent American stocks up in late
trading.
* Amazon struck a deal for the exclusive digital
rights to a hundred graphic novels by DC Comics, leading Barnes
& Noble and Books-a-Million to remove the
novels from their shelves.
* An extravagant 27-story house built in Mumbai by India's
richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been completed, but the owners
apparently have not moved in - raising questions as to why.
* United Auto Workers approved a new four-year contract
with Ford Motor . The union ratified its proposed contract
with Ford after members at two assembly plants in Kentucky
approved the accord.
* For any other big company, a 54 percent increase in
profit and a 39 percent jump in revenue would be enviable. For
Apple though, weak sales of its star product -- the
iPhone -- were enough to overshadow everything else when it
reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the
company's shares tumbling nearly 7 percent in after-hours
trading.
* The designers of Stuxnet, the computer worm that was used
to vandalize an Iranian nuclear site, may have struck again,
security researchers say.
* Research in Motion unveiled little more than a
rebranding of what it called its "next generation platform" for
BlackBerry smartphones and tablet on Tuesday at its software
developers' conference, disappointing many analysts.