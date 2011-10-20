Oct 20 The following were the top stories on The
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Listeria outbreak traced to Cantaloupe packing shed: The
outbreak, the deadliest incident of foodborne illness in the
last 25 years, grew out of unsanitary conditions at a Colorado
farm, investigators found.
* Citigroup agreed to settle a civil complaint by the
SEC that it had defrauded buyers in a $1 billion portfolio of
mortgage-related investments.
* U.S. solar panel makers say China violated trade rules. A
trade case seeks huge tariffs and accuses Chinese makers of
using government subsidies to sell panels for less than the cost
of making them.
* UBS is trying to shrink its investment banking
business enough to satisfy investors and Swiss regulators
without disrupting its other operations.
* Groupon is preparing for an investor road show for its
planned initial public offering, with a valuation sharply below
initial expectations.
* By breaking off its research pharmaceutical business,
Abbott Laboratories will follow others that have turned
to corporate breakups to bolster shareholder value.
* Leaders in Europe take time from a farewell to negotiate a
bailout deal. Key figures in addressing the debt crisis gathered
under intense pressure to deliver a response, but tried to
dampen expectations for a grand gesture.
* Though Ford workers showed they were not happy with
a labor agreement, they eventually approved it rather than risk
hefty bonuses and thousands of new jobs.
* Julian Pike, a lawyer who acted for the tabloid The News
of the World, said he knew the company's claim that the practice
was limited to one "rogue reporter" was untrue.
* Morgan Stanley , buoyed by solid performances in all
its core divisions and a one-time accounting gain, rebounded
from a loss of $91 million a year earlier.
* Three major publishers said on Wednesday that they would
allow their authors to access book sales data directly online, a
move that appeared to challenge Amazon and its
continued efforts to woo authors.
* Rick Perry announced his support for a flat tax on
Wednesday, sharpening the contrast with his Republican rival
Mitt Romney and capitalizing on popular frustration with the tax
system among Republican primary voters.
* A rise in food and energy prices pushed up the index for
consumer prices in the United States in September, although the
increase was slower than in August, according to government
statistics released on Wednesday.
* Wrapping up his three-day bus tour on an intimate note,
President Obama dropped in at a suburban firehouse here on
Wednesday and urged firefighters and rescue workers to pressure
Republicans to support his jobs bill.