Oct 21 The following were the top stories on The
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A 630-page biography on Steve Jobs also includes
previously unknown details about his romantic life, his
marriage, his relationship with his sister and his business
dealings.
* Citing rising costs, Wal-Mart is substantially
rolling back coverage for part-time workers and significantly
raising premiums for many full-time staff.
* Kodak , suffering from the decline of film
photography, is pressing an inkjet printer line that risks being
a lurch "from one buggy whip business to another."
* A meeting of News Corp shareholders on Friday in
Los Angeles is expected to be heated, with investors demanding
accountability after a phone-hacking scandal deeply embarrassed
the company.
* The California Technology Assessment Forum reversed its
stance on a technique known as hip resurfacing, citing
insufficient evidence regarding the surgery's safety and
efficacy.
* The American solar panel makers that filed a trade case
against China might find that a legal victory, if it comes, may
not translate into business success.
* European leaders will examine proposals this weekend, but
no decisions will be made until a summit next week.
* Microsoft posts gain despite soft PC sales: The
company's results reflect weak growth in PC sales due to a lack
of spending on information technology in an uncertain economy.
* The Institute of Medicine proposed a nutrition label to
rate foods by stars, with three stars signifying the healthiest
product.
* Not even the Blackstone Group's high-flying real
estate arm could save the investment giant from an unexpectedly
rough quarter. Blackstone said on Thursday that it lost $341.9
million in the third quarter, as markdowns of its holdings
overwhelmed moderate gains in management fees.
* A hedge fund manager from a prominent Denver family is
expected to plead guilty on Friday to insider trading charges.
* Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a surprise choice on
Thursday to take over as governor of the Bank of Italy next
month, ending a prolonged impasse.
* The Bank of Spain was seen as a beacon of rigor and
caution at the start of the financial crisis. But now that the
Spanish economy is facing the possibility of slipping back into
recession, it is facing accusations of mishandling problems in
the banking sector and being too slow to address the collapse in
the real estate market.
* Saab Automobile's last hopes for avoiding collapse
appeared to be fading Thursday, with Chinese investors getting
cold feet and the court-appointed administrator recommending
that its reorganization process be halted.