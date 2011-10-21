Oct 21 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A 630-page biography on Steve Jobs also includes previously unknown details about his romantic life, his marriage, his relationship with his sister and his business dealings.

* Citing rising costs, Wal-Mart is substantially rolling back coverage for part-time workers and significantly raising premiums for many full-time staff.

* Kodak , suffering from the decline of film photography, is pressing an inkjet printer line that risks being a lurch "from one buggy whip business to another."

* A meeting of News Corp shareholders on Friday in Los Angeles is expected to be heated, with investors demanding accountability after a phone-hacking scandal deeply embarrassed the company.

* The California Technology Assessment Forum reversed its stance on a technique known as hip resurfacing, citing insufficient evidence regarding the surgery's safety and efficacy.

* The American solar panel makers that filed a trade case against China might find that a legal victory, if it comes, may not translate into business success.

* European leaders will examine proposals this weekend, but no decisions will be made until a summit next week.

* Microsoft posts gain despite soft PC sales: The company's results reflect weak growth in PC sales due to a lack of spending on information technology in an uncertain economy.

* The Institute of Medicine proposed a nutrition label to rate foods by stars, with three stars signifying the healthiest product.

* Not even the Blackstone Group's high-flying real estate arm could save the investment giant from an unexpectedly rough quarter. Blackstone said on Thursday that it lost $341.9 million in the third quarter, as markdowns of its holdings overwhelmed moderate gains in management fees.

* A hedge fund manager from a prominent Denver family is expected to plead guilty on Friday to insider trading charges.

* Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a surprise choice on Thursday to take over as governor of the Bank of Italy next month, ending a prolonged impasse.

* The Bank of Spain was seen as a beacon of rigor and caution at the start of the financial crisis. But now that the Spanish economy is facing the possibility of slipping back into recession, it is facing accusations of mishandling problems in the banking sector and being too slow to address the collapse in the real estate market.

* Saab Automobile's last hopes for avoiding collapse appeared to be fading Thursday, with Chinese investors getting cold feet and the court-appointed administrator recommending that its reorganization process be halted.