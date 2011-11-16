Nov 16 The New York Times reported the
* Apple Inc, long resolute in its catering to
consumers, is suddenly finding corporations becoming big
customers.
* October retail sales exceeded analysts' expectations, as
affluent shoppers looked to the stock market and poor ones
watched gas prices.
* A report says a further decline in the housing market
could drain reserves, but the Federal Housing Administration's
head sees little cause for concern.
* Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly lower
than Wall Street expectations, hurt by lower sales to consumers.
* Google Inc, under pressure from regulators, will
offer people the option to keep names and locations of their
Wi-Fi routers out of a company database.
* Only half of the $13 billion spent annually on 16 federal
laboratories goes to actual research, a ratio that could be
improved, a new report says, by combining operations.
* The U.S. Postal Service is forecasting a record $14.1
billion loss for the 2012 fiscal year as a drop in mail volumes
accelerates.