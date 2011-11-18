Nov 18 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The financial stability of Europe has come down to one institution, the European Central Bank, which is under heavy pressure to rescue the euro. José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Spain's prime minister, on Thursday became the latest leader to demand that the bank find a solution to the euro crisis.

* Mario Monti, the newly chosen prime minister of Italy, unveiled an ambitious growth-boosting program before the Italian Senate on Thursday, warning that Italy and Europe faced a moment of "serious emergency" and calling on lawmakers for national unity and responsibility.

* Japanese officials say that at least $4.9 billion is unaccounted for in a financial scandal at Olympus and are investigating whether much of that money went to companies with links to organized crime.

* The special Congressional committee is unlikely to strike a deal on debt reduction by Wednesday, leaving investors, business leaders and consumers bracing for another blow to a fragile recovery. One of the major ratings agencies has said the lack of an agreement, by itself, will not result in a downgrade of government debt.

* MF Global improperly diverted customers' cash for its own use in the days before its bankruptcy, an act that regulators believe may help explain why $600 million of customer funds remains missing, people briefed on the investigation say.

* In a direct act of rebellion against Tokyo Electric Power Co, which owns the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the local government in Tokyo is moving swiftly to build a huge natural gas facility that would generate as much electricity as a nuclear reactor.

* Bill Miller, a legendary mutual fund manager, said he was stepping down from the Legg Mason fund that had long made him a star on Wall Street until the volatile years after 2006 brought his fund and his stellar track record hurtling to earth.

* The bankruptcy of Solyndra, the solar power company that took $528 million in government loans, was "extremely unfortunate," Steven Chu, the energy secretary, told lawmakers. But he rejected a suggestion put forward by a Republican that he or his department should apologize.

* The San Diego Union-Tribune, one of the largest and most influential newspapers in California, was sold to a local hotel owner and developer for "above" $110 million, reported voiceofsandiego.org.

* The number of people applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since early April, a sign that layoffs were easing and that hiring might pick up.

* The British government agreed to sell Northern Rock, the lender it nationalized more than three years ago, to Virgin Money, which is controlled by Richard Branson, in a deal that represents a loss for Britain's taxpayers.

* John Mattera, 50, a Florida-based investment manager, was arrested Thursday on charges of running an $11 million, two-year fraud that falsely promised investors access to coveted shares of Groupon, Facebook and other private companies.