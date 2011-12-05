Dec 5 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The old-fashioned cable television set-top box - long the hub of living-room entertainment for most people - is about to become less relevant. Beginning on Tuesday and continuing through the month, Microsoft will give a face-lift to its Xbox Live online entertainment service that will allow subscribers to watch a wide array of mainstream television programming from the Xbox 360 console.

* European leaders are working overtime on a tentative deal to try to save the euro, which they hope to complete at a crucial summit meeting this week.

* Telling Italians that the fate of their country and the euro was at stake, Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled a radical and ambitious package of spending cuts and tax increases on Sunday, including deeply unpopular moves like raising the country's retirement age.

* The Chinese government over the weekend sought to tamp down international expectations that Beijing might use its large financial reserves to help ease the European debt crisis..."The argument that China should rescue Europe does not stand, as reserves are not managed that way," China's vice minister for foreign affairs, Fu Ying, said in comments prominently reported by the state news media over the weekend.

* On Monday, Clear Channel Communications, which owns about 850 stations, will announce that it will run ads for SweetJack, the daily-deals program owned by Cumulus Media. In turn, Cumulus, the second-biggest operator with 570 stations, will become part of iHeartRadio, Clear Channel's streaming app and all-purpose online radio brand. The financial terms were not disclosed.

* The singing competition TV show "The X Factor" has about half the viewers of "American Idol," but it has lifted Fox's ratings and it appeals to a comparatively younger audience.