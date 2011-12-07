Dec 7 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facing stalling growth prospects around the globe, Citigroup's chief executive, Vikram Pandit, said on Tuesday that the bank would lay off 4,500 workers in the coming months. Citi will also take a $400 million charge in the fourth quarter to cover the severance and other costs related to the downsizing effort, which will reduce the bank's work force by about 2 percent, to 262,500 employees.

* In what officials say is the largest settlement ever in a government investigation of a mine disaster, Alpha Natural Resources agreed to pay $209 million in restitution and civil and criminal penalties for the role of its subsidiary, Massey Energy, in a mine explosion last year that killed 29 men in West Virginia.

* J C Penney plans to announce on Wednesday that it will buy a 16.6 percent stake in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia for about $38.5 million, according to people briefed on the matter. The company will also receive two seats on the Martha Stewart board.

* An outside panel appointed by Olympus to investigate its financial scandal issued a harsh report Tuesday, calling the company's recently departed management "rotten to the core." The panel, led by a former Japanese Supreme Court judge, also details the roles it claims were played by three former Nomura bankers in arranging a cover-up, and it says Olympus paid the bankers for their efforts.

* Democrats and Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday advocated new restrictions on insider trading to help lift waning public trust in Congress.

* Amazon expanded its publishing ambitions on Tuesday by acquiring more than 450 titles from Marshall Cavendish Children's Books, a niche publisher. Amazon has published several children's books under its AmazonEncore imprint, but the acquisition represents Amazon's first significant push into the category.

* For someone with a reputation for caution, Mario Draghi is off to an audacious start as president of the European Central Bank. Since taking office a little more than a month ago, he has presided over an interest rate cut, signaled a greater willingness to deploy the bank's resources to fight the European debt crisis and turned up the pressure on governments to remake the euro zone.

* European Union leaders reacted angrily on Tuesday over the timing of a warning of a broad credit rating downgrade days before a European summit meeting. And German officials portrayed the threat by Standard & Poor's as impetus for leaders to make a deal to rescue the euro. Late Monday, S&P warned that the ratings of 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, were vulnerable to a downgrade.

