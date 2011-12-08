Dec 8 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Silicon Valley start-up OnLive is introducing software to bring the power of its game service to mobile devices via so-called cloud computing.

* President Obama is trying to sway enough Republican Senators to allow a vote on the nomination of Richard Cordray to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

* Facing a harsh political backlash that has paralyzed Parliament, the governing Congress party buckled on a decision to allow major companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc or Ikea to open stores in the country.

* Olympus Corp said a director had resigned, others might follow and the whole board could go once the company posted its second-quarter earnings, due by Dec. 14.

* British police on Wednesday made their 18th arrest in connection with the phone hacking scandal that has rocked Rupert Murdoch's media business.

* Worries about euro zone economies have caused a sharp drop-off in bond trading volume, causing European banks to question how much longer they will stick with bond divisions that are now overstaffed.

* Regulators want banks to increase their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent of assets, up from the current 2 percent, by next June.

* Unionized Boeing Machinists voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a four-year contract extension in a deal that grants the company a long stretch of elusive labor peace and likely ends a federal complaint that had become a hot topic for Republican presidential candidates.

* Two drugs, pertuzumab from Genentech and everolimus from Novartis, can delay by several months the time before advanced breast cancer worsens, potentially providing new options for women with that disease, researchers reported Wednesday.

* Less than two months after Research In Motion, announced that its new operating system to revive the BlackBerry brand would be called BBX, the company has changed its mind. Now, it will be called BlackBerry 10.