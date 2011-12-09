Dec 9 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European regulators told many of the region's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , to raise more capital, as signs mount that the European sovereign debt crisis may worsen.

* European Union members that use the euro agreed to sign a treaty that would require stricter financial and fiscal discipline, but two countries with their own currencies, Britain and Hungary, refused.

* As Germany fights to save the euro, it has found an unexpected friend in Poland, a historic enemy that now staunchly supports greater European integration.

* After 15 months in the position, Daniel Akerson, the chief executive of General Motors, has aggressively confronted a federal inquiry on the hybrid Volt and other issues.

* As China celebrates its 10th anniversary since joining the World Trade Organization, the country has been reflecting on its success as a top trade partner.

* The machinists' union at Boeing asked the National Labor Relations Board to drop a complaint against the company after union members approved a new four-year contract that increases production in Seattle and averts the risk of a third consecutive strike.

* Jon Corzine, who came to Washington in 2001 as a Democratic senator from New Jersey, made a humbling return on Thursday, defending his tenure as MF Global's top executive and sounding a note of contrition about the brokerage firm's startling collapse. Corzine told the House Agriculture Committee that he was "stunned" when he learned late on Oct 30 that about $1 billion of customer money could not be located, a discovery that thwarted a sale of the firm and led to its filing for bankruptcy.