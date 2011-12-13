Dec 13 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The share of income received by the top 1 percent - that potent symbol of inequality - dropped to 17 percent in 2009 from 23 percent in 2007, according to federal tax data. Within the group, average income fell to $957,000 in 2009 from $1.4 million in 2007.

* Intel Corp said fourth-quarter revenue would be lower than expected because of shortages of hard drives as a result of flooding in Thailand.

* Two top executives at MF Global are expected to offer little insight on the whereabouts of more than $1 billion in customer money at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday sued the Securities Investor Protection Corporation in an effort to help customers who lost money to the Stanford Financial Group file claims for reimbursement.

* AT&T Inc has one month to tell a Federal District Court judge and the Justice Department whether it will pursue its proposed $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA in its current form, in a modified structure, or if it will drop the deal altogether.

* European antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into Google Inc's acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, a maker of smartphones, until Google provides additional evidence in the case, the European Commission said.

* Canada said that it would withdraw from the Kyoto Protocol, the 1997 treaty to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

* Medtronic Inc, the world's largest maker of medical devices, has agreed to pay $23.5 million to settle accusations that it paid kickbacks to doctors to implant its pacemakers and defibrillators, the Justice Department said.

* Lee Enterprises Inc, which publishes 48 daily newspapers, including The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday to refinance nearly $1 billion in debt.