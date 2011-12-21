Dec 21 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal authorities have uncovered e-mails that detail the transfers of money in MF Global's last days, including transfers that contained customer money, according to people close to the investigation.

* With global air traffic growing about 5 percent a year, industry executives and security experts say a fundamental rethinking of security checkpoints is inevitable.

* Regulators want banks to finance their operations with more capital and less borrowed money, but that means less profits and lower bonuses.

* T-Mobile is struggling, with a dwindling subscriber base, weak finances and no obvious way out after the deal with AT&T was scuttled.

* For the first time, cars built in China are arriving in North America, with Honda importing its subcompact Fit into Canada.

* Stocks and the euro rose on economic data on the housing sector in the United States and brighter signs from the euro zone.

* The decision by Japan to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet as its next main fighter reflected a desire to tighten its ties with the United States in the face of concerns over China and North Korea.

* Spain's borrowing costs plummeted as the European Central Bank began rolling out a new lending program that could encourage banks to buy euro-zone government bonds.

* Goldman Sachs, Vodafone and other big businesses were treated too favorably by British tax officials, potentially costing the nation billions of pounds of revenue as a result, according to a government report released on Tuesday.

* Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of Olympus Corp. and the home of its former president Wednesday as part of an investigation into the cover-up of massive losses at the camera and medical equipment maker.

* Oracle, the business software maker, stumbled in its second quarter as it struggled to close deals, a signal of possible trouble ahead for the technology sector.

* The Jefferies Group reported a $39 million profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as it grappled with choppy markets that have crimped once highly lucrative trading operations.

* More than three million people stand to lose unemployment insurance benefits in the near future because of an impasse in Congress over how to extend the aid and how to offset the cost.

* A prison psychologist who evaluated the financier R. Allen Stanford testified on Tuesday that it would be "incredibly rare" for a patient to suffer from the type of delayed memory loss that Mr. Stanford's lawyers say makes him incompetent to stand trial.