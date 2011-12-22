Dec 22 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In recent weeks, a broad range of data have beaten analysts' expectations, but forecasters say the uptick is likely temporary and that growth will slow in the first half of 2012.

* After long resisting the kind of force Washington used at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, Europe's central bankers pumped nearly $640 billion into its banking system.

* The Justice Department said Bank of America had agreed to a record fair-lending settlement over allegations of discriminatory practices by a mortgage subsidiary.

* The tsunami that Japan experienced this year tossed around some of Nissan's electric cars. But the batteries remained intact.

* Yahoo's board will consider selling its holdings in Alibaba Group and its Japanese affiliate back to their majority holders in a complicated tax-free deal valued at about $17 billion.

* A decision by the European Union's highest court on Wednesday could spark a trade war with countries that oppose being forced into Europe's carbon-trading system.

* Government officials are clamping down on counterfeit goods, which have expanded to include products like Christmas lights, Angry Birds toys and National Football League jerseys.

* The National Association of Realtors said sales from 2007 to 2010 were about 14 percent lower than it previously reported.

* Authorities seize documents in raid on Olympus in Tokyo: Investigators moved into high gear after a panel of experts said that two senior former executives masterminded the cover-up with the help of investment bankers.

* The National Labor Relations Board announced on Wednesday that it had adopted new rules that would speed up unionization elections, its last major policy decision before it drops to two members and can no longer make new decisions. It approved the rules in a 2-to-1 vote.

* The historically steady growth of the Walgreen Company's business of filling prescriptions is likely to drop off sharply next year, as the pharmacy giant faces the imminent loss of millions of customers who use the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

* A new company with a strong focus on digital media has agreed to buy The Chicago Sun-Times and more than 40 other media properties from Sun-Times Media Holdings, the new company said Wednesday.

* A French doctor and a California sales manager on Wednesday became the latest to be sentenced after being convicted in a recent federal crackdown on insider trading at hedge funds.