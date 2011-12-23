Dec 23 The following were the top stories
on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Aggressive last-minute deals are good for bargain hunters,
but they could be an alarm bell for the retail industry.
* Santander and other European banking giants are
trying to preserve their brands while dealing with government
austerity and tighter rules that threaten to plunge the
Continent back into recession.
* Italy's Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of a package
aimed at eliminating Italy's budget deficit by 2013 and
stimulating its economy as part of a broader plan to stabilize
the euro.
* An oil deal in Kurdistan could be delaying a $50 million
payment that Exxon Mobil wants from the Iraq government
for improvements it made to an oil field.
* The Duncan School of Law in Tennessee filed a suit after
being denied accreditation by the American Bar Association,
accusing it of antitrust violations and of depriving the school
of due process.
* A weekly unemployment figure suggested that the labor
market recovery was gaining speed, but economic growth in the
third quarter was revised downward.
* R. Allen Stanford is mentally competent to stand trial on
charges he ran a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. Lawyers had argued
that injuries from a fight in prison in 2009 left him with
amnesia.
* The Federal Communications Commission is preparing to
relax a longstanding rule that limits the ability of companies
to own both a newspaper and a television or radio station in the
same local market.
* The Justice Department approved on Thursday the proposed
merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Börse,
but required the sale of the German exchange's stake in Direct
Edge Holdings within two years.
* Bowing under intense pressure from members of their own
party, House Republican leaders agreed Thursday to accept a
temporary extension of the payroll tax cut, beating a hasty
retreat from a showdown that Republicans increasingly saw as a
threat to their election opportunities next year.