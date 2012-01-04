Jan 4 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* A New York state judge on Tuesday made it easier for the
bond insurer MBIA to pursue its $1.4 billion lawsuit
accusing Countrywide Financial, a unit of Bank of America
, of fraudulently inducing it to insure risky
mortgage-backed securities.
Justice Eileen Bransten of the New York State Supreme Court
ruled that to show fraud, MBIA need only show that Countrywide
had misled it about the $20 billion of securities that it
insured, not that the misrepresentations caused its losses.
* Some analysts said Research in Motion's delay of
a new line of phones and a BlackBerry operating system was
caused by poor performance, not the need for new chips.
* United Parcel Service and FedEx, the two
major package delivery companies, have benefited as free
shipping and returns have become more common among online
retailers.
* United States prosecutors charged three Swiss bankers on
Tuesday of conspiring with wealthy American taxpayers to hide
more than $1.2 billion in assets from tax authorities.
The office of the Manhattan United States attorney said in a
statement that the indictment accused the bankers of trying to
"capture business lost by UBS A.G. and another large
international Swiss bank in the wake of widespread news reports
that the Internal Revenue Service was investigating UBS" in 2008
and 2009.
* The European Central Bank unexpectedly named Peter Praet,
a Belgian, its de facto chief economist on Tuesday, breaking a
tradition in which German hard-liners occupied that crucial
policy-making post.
* The German economy remained mostly immune to the malaise
afflicting the rest of the euro zone in December, with data
released Tuesday showing that unemployment fell slightly during
the month and that the average number of jobless people for the
full year was the lowest in two decades.
* The Federal Reserve will publish the opinions of its
governors and 12 regional presidents in an effort to help guide
investors. The initial issue is to be released on Jan. 25.