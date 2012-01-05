Jan 5 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The struggling Internet media company Yahoo Inc announced on Wednesday that its new chief executive would be Scott Thompson, the president of PayPal, the online payment service owned by eBay.

* With the Pentagon pushing to cut costs, Boeing said it would close its sprawling military airplane plant in Wichita, Kansas, over the next two years and lay off many of the 2,160 workers.

Boeing said it would shift as many as 1,400 of the jobs to San Antonio, Oklahoma City or the Seattle area, by either transferring workers from Wichita or hiring others. It said it would eliminate the rest of the jobs.

* Philipp Hildebrand, chairman of Switzerland's central bank and a well-known architect of tougher global banking regulations, came under pressure Wednesday after a Swiss publication reported that he profited from currency trades made before and after he oversaw steps to prevent the Swiss franc from becoming too strong.

* Iran's threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz would have an immediate impact, energy analysts say, with the price of oil potentially rising 50 percent within days.

* American automakers last year posted their best sales since the financial crisis, earning healthy profits from better products amid a steady increase in demand for new cars.

But the road ahead for General Motors, Ford and Chrysler will be crowded with tougher competition from foreign automakers, as the relatively healthy American car market becomes an even bigger draw.