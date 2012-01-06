Jan 6 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Barnes & Noble said that it is beginning "strategic exploratory work" to separate the Nook division to help the e-reader business grow. But a spinoff would raise questions about Barnes & Noble's ultimate fate.

* Federal authorities investigating the collapse of MF Global have expanded their inquiry to include the CME Group, the operator of the main exchange where the firm conducted business.

* General Motors on Thursday said that it would upgrade the steel structure and liquid cooling system that surround the battery in its Chevrolet Volt to address concerns that the car could catch fire after a severe crash.

* Michael Woodford, the ousted chief of Olympus, said on Friday that he would halt his three-month battle to replace the management of the scandal-tainted Japanese company.

* Federal prosecutors said Thursday that they were likely to file a new indictment against Rajat Gupta, possibly adding new criminal charges in the insider trading case against the former head of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Gupta, who sat on the boards of Procter & Gamble and Goldman Sachs, is accused of divulging confidential information about those companies to his friend Raj Rajaratnam, the convicted former hedge fund manager now serving an 11-year prison term.

* The European Commission said airlines that did not follow a new European law requiring them to account for their emissions of greenhouse gases could face being banned from European airports.

The warning was the latest stage in an escalating war of words between the European Union and countries like China, which have expressed fierce opposition to a law that represents the European Union's boldest move to date to protect the climate.

* The world's congested mobile airwaves are being divided in a lopsided manner, with 1 percent of consumers generating half of all traffic. The top 10 percent of users, meanwhile, are consuming 90 percent of wireless bandwidth.

Arieso, a company in Newbury, England, that advises mobile operators in Europe, the United States and Africa, documented the statistical gap when it tracked 1.1 million customers of a European mobile operator during a 24-hour period in November.