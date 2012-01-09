Jan 9 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed late Saturday to buy
Inhibitex, a maker of a hepatitis C treatment, for
about $2.5 billion in cash, as major drug companies seek to
bolster their pipelines with more profitable specialty products.
* Corbis, the digital media company owned by Bill Gates that
licenses the intellectual property rights to photographs, music
and public personalities, is expanding again by acquiring the
NMA Group in Los Angeles, a pioneer in the realm of branded
entertainment, which helps marketers weave products into the
plots of movies and television shows.
* President Hugo Chavez said Venezuela would not recognize a
ruling by a World Bank panel in a multibillion-dollar
arbitration case with the Exxon Mobil Corp.
Exxon took Venezuela to the World Bank's International
Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, seeking as much as
$12 billion in compensation after Chavez ordered the
nationalization of the Cerro Negro oil project in 2007.
* Asian stocks dropped Monday, ignoring signs of job
improvement in the U.S., as traders continued to fret about
Europe's unfolding sovereign debt drama.
Benchmark oil fell to $101 per barrel while the dollar
strengthened against the euro but fell against the yen.