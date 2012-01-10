Jan 10 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Alcoa, the aluminum producer, posted its first net loss in more than a year on Monday on fewer orders for its products.

* The head of the Swiss central bank unexpectedly resigned Monday, saying that doubts about currency trades he and his wife made last year threatened to undermine his ability to focus on steering the bank through a global financial crisis.

The departure of the bank chief, Philipp Hildebrand, 48, cut short the public career of a major international advocate of stricter banking regulation.

* The new chief of Apple, Timothy Cook, received a one-time stock award worth nearly $400 million, the largest given by a company in a decade.

The company's board granted Cook one million restricted stock units to signal its confidence in him after Steven Jobs turned over the helm of the company to his longtime lieutenant.

* Shares of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, have been in free fall as investors have balked at a new stock offering meant to bolster the bank's capital. Since last week, UniCredit's market value has plunged by more than 40 percent.

* When the companies that supply motor fuel close the books on 2011, they will pay about $6.8 million in penalties to the Treasury because they failed to mix a special type of biofuel into their gasoline and diesel as required by law.

But there was none to be had. Outside a handful of laboratories and workshops, the ingredient, cellulosic biofuel, does not exist.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Nicolas Sarkozy of France warned Greece on Monday that it needed to move forward with promised structural changes or risk losing the next installment of badly needed bailout money.

* The investigation into MF Global is intensifying as federal authorities unearth new details and confront potential obstacles in their hunt for roughly $1.2 billion in customer money that disappeared from the brokerage firm.

* National health spending rose a slight 3.9 percent in 2010, as Americans delayed hospital care, doctor's visits and prescription drug purchases for the second year in a row, the Obama administration reported Monday.

The recession, which lasted from December 2007 to June 2009, reined in the growth of health spending as many people lost jobs, income and health insurance, the government said in a report, published in the journal Health Affairs.

* The unlikely union of Chrysler and its Italian parent, Fiat, is beginning to produce new vehicles that combine the talents of both companies.

Industry analysts have been skeptical of the combined potential of the two automakers since Fiat took control of Chrysler after it emerged from its government-sponsored bankruptcy in 2009. Memories are strong of another overseas partnership - the German automaker Daimler-Benz's merger with Chrysler - that ended unhappily in 2007.