* Target Corp said on Thursday that it planned to
test Apple centers at 25 of its retail locations this
year.
A Target spokeswoman, Dustee Jenkins, described the tests as
"expanded displays" of Apple products, but declined to say how
the merchandise would be arranged or whether there would be
Apple Store-like displays to showcase it.
* As American Airlines trudges through its bankruptcy
proceedings, potential suitors are coming out of the woodwork.
Delta Air Lines and TPG Capital, the
private equity firm, are considering separate bids for AMR Corp
, American's parent company, according to two people
briefed on the matter.
* Financial information giant Bloomberg L.P. lost about 600
subscriptions to its computer terminals - which translates to
nearly $1 million in monthly revenue - after MF Global
filed for bankruptcy.
* Solid government bond sales in Italy and Spain indicated
that efforts by the European Central Bank to avoid a regional
credit freeze were still showing at least short-term benefits.
* After more than two years of investigation, CVS Caremark
agreed on Thursday to pay $5 million to settle charges
by the Federal Trade Commission that the company had
misrepresented the price of certain prescription drugs in one of
its Medicare drug plans, causing many older consumers to pay
significantly higher prices than advertised.
* Edward Lampert, who controls just under 60 percent of
Sears, added another $130 million of the retailer's
stock to his personal holdings, buying the shares from his hedge
fund.
* A profit warning on Thursday from Britain's largest
retailer by sales was the latest sign that the British economy
might be heading for a recession, or be in one already.
The retailer, Tesco, warned that profit growth in
the coming year would be "minimal" after a disappointing holiday
season. The chain, which is the world's third-largest retailer
after Wal-Mart Stores and Carrefour, said it was caught by
surprise by consumers' reluctance to spend and by aggressive
price cuts at rivals.
* Foxconn Technology, a major supplier to several
electronics giants, said on Thursday that it had resolved a pay
dispute with scores of workers at one of its factories in
central China after a large protest that involved threats from
some workers to commit suicide.
* Sales of Lipitor, the biggest-selling drug in history,
have leveled off after a steep plunge after the start of generic
competition. New figures from the data firm IMS Health show that
at the end of December, sales of Lipitor, made by Pfizer
, were at just above 37 percent of market share.
* Roy Ash, who used tough-minded analytic acumen to build a
multibillion-dollar conglomerate, Litton Industries, and to
become a force in the Nixon White House, where he headed the
creation of agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency,
died on Dec. 14 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 93.