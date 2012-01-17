Jan 17 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Wikipedia is the latest Web site to plan a blackout for
Wednesday to protest two Congressional bills intended to curtail
copyright violations on the Internet.
* China's economy slowed further in the fourth quarter of
2011, the government reported, lowering the growth in gross
domestic product for the year to 9.2 percent, from 10.4 percent
in 2010.
The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 8.9
percent in the last three months of the year, down from 9.1
percent in the third quarter of last year. It was the slowest
pace since the second quarter of 2009, when the rate was 7.9
percent.
* An unofficial panel of experts cleared the global
accounting groups KPMG and Ernst & Young of any responsibility
for a $1.7 billion accounting fraud at the Olympus Corp
on Tuesday, though the role of the firms remained under official
review.
The scandal, one of corporate Japan's worst, had raised
questions over the role of the two audit firms, which signed off
on company accounts before the 13-year fraud finally surfaced in
October.
* The European Union's long-term energy plans to abate
global warming while still burning fossil fuels hinge on
proposals to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them in
deep underground rock formations. Yet weak support for the
untested technology is putting Europe in the rear ranks of its
development.