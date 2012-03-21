March 21 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lawsuits aimed at generic drugs are being thrown out across the country in the wake of a 2011 Supreme Court decision favorable to the drugs' makers.

* The websites of many American retailers like Macy's are offering to ship merchandise bought to homes in other countries.

* The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that medical tests that rely on correlations between drug dosages and treatment are not eligible for patent protection.

* Seminars tailored to small businesses are just one way Britain's big banks are trying to get lending going. But many of the businesses that do apply for loans are rejected.

* Chinese officials are making it easier for foreign investors to put money into China's stock market, indicating that they are eager to counter capital flight.

* The Commerce Department decided to impose the tariffs after concluding that the Chinese government provided illegal export subsidies to manufacturers in China.

* The Senate postponed action on Tuesday on legislation to ease the ability of small and start-up companies to raise money from investors after Democrats failed in two tries to make changes to the bill.

Senator Harry Reid said that a vote on whether to bring the bill to the Senate floor for final action would be delayed until Wednesday morning.

* Glencore has been gradually expanding its agricultural business beyond Europe and Russia into other grain markets including Australia. With Canada's strong position as a wheat exporter, the deal for Viterra gives the company much more global influence than it had previously in grain trading.

* After months of economic uncertainty caused by the European debt crisis, investors are starting to venture back into Europe's financial markets.

* Hewlett-Packard will merge its personal computer and printing divisions in an effort to cut costs, improve designs and gain efficiency, according to a person briefed on the plan.

* Approval of the Harvard University economist Jeremy Stein and Jerome Powell, a former private equity executive and Treasury official, would fill the Fed's roster for the first time in six years.