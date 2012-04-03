April 3 The following were the top stories on
* An increasing number of the nation's savings and loan
associations are avoiding some federal oversight by becoming
credit unions or switching to a state charter.
* With house prices still down, some large investors are
creating huge portfolios by buying thousands of homes at deep
discounts and then renting them out.
* Regulators said that though the deal between Express
Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc
would create the industry's biggest company, the market was more
competitive than it first appeared.
* Coty's $10 billion unsolicited bid for Avon Products Inc
didn't come out of the blue. The two companies talked
for several months, people briefed on the matter said.
* As the Western European auto market enters a slump, the
burden of reducing its costly production surplus is likely to
fall disproportionately on communities like Bochum, Germany.
* Wall Street held on to its gains after a private survey
showed the American manufacturing industry growing.
* A group of powerful local businessmen led by George E.
Norcross III bought the Philadelphia Media Network, which
includes The Inquirer, The Daily News and Philly.com.
* The Royal Bank of Canada was accused of
orchestrating an elaborate trading scheme in a lawsuit filed on
Monday by regulators, who allege that the bank used bogus trades
to generate lucrative tax benefits.
