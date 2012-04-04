April 4 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Airlines and airports are testing a guidance system that
could reduce congestion and fuel consumption by allowing planes
to take a more direct route to the runway.
r.reuters.com/haz47s
* A few investors who will not agree to take losses on their
bonds expect Athens and its supporters to pay them back rather
than go into default, a move that analysts said could set a
dangerous precedent.
r.reuters.com/jaz47s
* The unusually bold remarks by Prime Minister Wen Jiabao
appeared to be a challenge to others in the Communist Party
leadership to speed up reforms of the financial system.
r.reuters.com/saz47s
* A decision by the New York Court of Appeals put an end to
one of the most unusual lawsuits resulting from the Madoff
fraud, in which a man was allowed to sue his ex-wife to alter
the terms of their divorce.
r.reuters.com/taz47s
* Chrysler and Ford Motor Co said their American
sales rose last month to the highest level in at least four
years, while General Motors said it sold a record number of
fuel-efficient cars.
r.reuters.com/waz47s
* In responding to Yahoo Inc's original
intellectual property lawsuit, Facebook argued that the Web
pioneer has violated patents that cover some 80 percent of its
revenues last year, amounting to more than $4 billion.
r.reuters.com/zaz47s
* The Financial Stability Oversight Council will examine the
riskiness of some nonbanks in an effort to place stronger
regulations on important financial institutions.
r.reuters.com/dez47s
* The members of the Federal Reserve's policy-making
committee barely discussed the possibility of a fourth round of
asset purchases during their most recent meeting in mid-March.
r.reuters.com/fez47s