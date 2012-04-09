April 9 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Money for the primary training program for dislocated workers is 18 percent lower than it was in 2006, even though there are 6 million more people looking for work now.

r.reuters.com/xyk57s

* Mike Wallace, the CBS reporter who became one of America's best-known broadcast journalists as an interrogator of the famous and infamous on "60 Minutes," died on Saturday. He was 93.

r.reuters.com/wyk57s

* Bank of America and Citigroup have plenty in common, and when bank earnings are revealed in the coming weeks, investors will be watching to see how the two match up.

r.reuters.com/zyk57s

* KSL Capital raised the ante for Great Wolf Resorts with a $7 a share bid, over Apollo Global's most recent $6.75 a share.

r.reuters.com/bam57s

* While bond purchases pushed down borrowing costs and helped Spain and Italy avoid a Greek-style bailout from the euro zone, they once again have enmeshed the banks in their debt woes.

r.reuters.com/cam57s