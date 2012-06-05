June 5 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An incentive to get customers to use renewable energy systems is now seen as overly generous in some circles, as it may raise rates for other customers.

* After weathering the first two years of Europe's economic crisis fairly well, some companies in the United States are warning investors that their sales on the Continent are slowing down.

* German leaders have not provided details of a potential deal, but it would likely mean an expansion of executive power in Brussels over fiscal targets in member states.

* China limited searches on Monday after an unlikely stock exchange result on the anniversary of the crackdown

* Based on economic and market indicators, and a growing sense of public panic, top European Central Bank officials could easily justify a policy move at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

* From Italy, Greece, Spain and other countries in the euro zone, the affluent are moving money into hard assets valued in something other than euros.

