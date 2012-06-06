June 6 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Officials in Greece said that despite the latest bailout,
the government faces a shortfall of 1.7 billion euros because
tax revenue and other sources of income are drying up.
r.reuters.com/myd68s
* Robert F.X. Sillerman made the concert business more
corporate and wants to do the same with the latest trend in the
music industry.
r.reuters.com/nyd68s
* Congress is expected to quiz regulators on Wednesday about
their failure to keep an eye on the JPMorgan unit responsible
for a trading loss of more than $2 billion.
r.reuters.com/pyd68s
* Airtime, a live video chat service designed by Napster
founders Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, hopes to recreate the
spontaneity of the 1990s AOL chat rooms.
r.reuters.com/qyd68s
* A new survey finds that those without a college degree
have dismal job prospects and considerable obstacles blocking
improvement.
r.reuters.com/ryd68s
* Republicans united against a bill that would make it
easier for women to sue employers for pay discrimination.
r.reuters.com/syd68s