June 12 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration said that it would exempt seven more nations, but not China, from sanctions against countries and banks that do business with Iran.

link.reuters.com/qub78s

- The recent downturn left the median American family in 2010 with no more wealth than in the early 1990s, erasing almost two decades of accumulated prosperity, the Federal Reserve said.

link.reuters.com/hub78s

- Apple on Monday introduced a new version of its mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads that will bring a host of new features, including maps that let users soar over a three-dimensional rendering of a city.

link.reuters.com/mub78s