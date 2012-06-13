June 13 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Frito-Lay said it would begin to emphasize the extremes of the snack-food market, pursuing both the customers who crave premium products and those who shop for cheaper items.

- The Federal Trade Commission fined Spokeo $800,000, contending that it violated federal law in how it compiled and sold people's personal information on its Web site.

- In a first for the American wireless industry, Verizon Wireless said on Tuesday that it was introducing plans that would allow customers to pay for a certain amount of wireless data and share that allotment across their family's smartphones, tablets and laptops.

- In a testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon sounded a note of contrition, but also emphasized the strength of the bank.

- Geetanjali Gupta was articulate in answering questions about the former director of Goldman Sachs and his relationship with Raj Rajaratnam, the fallen hedge fund titan.

- Google insiders said they were not aware of the data collection in the Street View project either because it was not part of their job or they did not review the project documentation.

- Seeking to improve its standing among business news Web sites, CNBC will announce a new partnership on Wednesday with Yahoo Finance, the largest such Web site in the United States.

