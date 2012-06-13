June 13 The following were the top stories on
- Frito-Lay said it would begin to emphasize the extremes of
the snack-food market, pursuing both the customers who crave
premium products and those who shop for cheaper items.
link.reuters.com/vag78s
- The Federal Trade Commission fined Spokeo $800,000,
contending that it violated federal law in how it compiled and
sold people's personal information on its Web site.
link.reuters.com/wag78s
- In a first for the American wireless industry, Verizon
Wireless said on Tuesday that it was introducing plans that
would allow customers to pay for a certain amount of wireless
data and share that allotment across their family's smartphones,
tablets and laptops.
link.reuters.com/zag78s
- In a testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee
hearing on Wednesday, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon sounded a
note of contrition, but also emphasized the strength of the
bank.
link.reuters.com/beg78s
- Geetanjali Gupta was articulate in answering questions
about the former director of Goldman Sachs and his
relationship with Raj Rajaratnam, the fallen hedge fund titan.
link.reuters.com/ceg78s
- Google insiders said they were not aware of the
data collection in the Street View project either because it was
not part of their job or they did not review the project
documentation.
link.reuters.com/deg78s
- Seeking to improve its standing among business news Web
sites, CNBC will announce a new partnership on Wednesday with
Yahoo Finance, the largest such Web site in the United States.
link.reuters.com/geg78s