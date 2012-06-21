June 21 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A move to muzzle Robert Wolf, a fund-raising banker, may be seen as another setback for President Barack Obama on Wall Street, where he is raising far less than he did in 2008.

link.reuters.com/ceq88s

- Antonis Samaras was sworn in as Greece's prime minister after his party agreed to form a coalition government with two other parties, ending a leadership vacuum.

link.reuters.com/deq88s

- The Federal Reserve increased its efforts to revive economic growth by extending its existing asset-purchase program through the end of the year.

link.reuters.com/feq88s

- The latest automotive quality survey released on Wednesday by the research firm J. D. Power & Associates showed that consumers were reporting fewer overall problems with new vehicles.

link.reuters.com/geq88s

- The playlist app Songza and the digital music service called Spotify, the latest challengers to Pandora Media Inc , have prompted warnings from analysts about the possible effects these updates will have on Pandora.

link.reuters.com/keq88s

- An Italian proposal to use Europe's money to reduce the borrowing costs of Italy, Spain and other countries under siege by investors has become the new hot topic on the euro zone's agenda.

link.reuters.com/qeq88s

- EBay plans to build a data center to handle its billions of dollars in retail transactions that will draw its power from alternative energy fuel cells rather than the national power grid, which is heavily dependent on coal plants.

link.reuters.com/req88s

- Despite changes made in the wake of the financial crisis, money market funds remain vulnerable to runs by panicked investors seeking to withdraw their money, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to tell a Senate committee Thursday.

link.reuters.com/seq88s

- Burger King completed its latest flip on Wednesday, rejoining the public markets after closing a deal to merge with an investment vehicle whose backers include the hedge fund manager William Ackman.

link.reuters.com/teq88s

- So far this year, the total value of mergers and acquisitions in Europe by foreign companies has reached $101 billion, well ahead of the combined $73 billion spent in the United States by international acquirers, according to the data provider Dealogic.

link.reuters.com/veq88s

- NBC executives are making a plan to replace Ann Curry on the "Today" show, only a year after she became the co-host of the newly vulnerable morning television franchise.

link.reuters.com/weq88s