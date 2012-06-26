June 26 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Tuesday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- An array of surveillance software now exists to let
parents keep tabs on their children's activities online, raising
questions about appropriate parenting. link.reuters.com/saj98s
- Zynga plans to add more games as interest in its
most popular games is waning and its share price is declining. link.reuters.com/taj98s
- Microsoft will buy the social networking service
Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in cash, as it seeks to strengthen
its enterprise software business. link.reuters.com/vaj98s
- The new bid of $27.50 a share tops a bid from Insight
Venture Partners and Vector Capital that Quest accepted
last week. link.reuters.com/waj98s
- On the eve of a crucial summit meeting of European leaders
in Brussels, Spain formally requested billions in aid and Cyprus
said it would apply for a bailout. link.reuters.com/xaj98s
- Italy is poised to pass labor laws most view as flawed.
The proposal has been widely criticized by unions that say it
goes too far and businesses groups that say it doesn't go far
enough. link.reuters.com/cej98s
- Facebook said on Monday that its chief operating
officer, Sheryl Sandberg, has joined the social network's board,
becoming the first woman to serve as a director for the company.
link.reuters.com/gej98s