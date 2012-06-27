June 27 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Top bankers, who took positions assessing global financial risk for the IMF, knew all about Spain's economic problems but they failed to sound the alarm. link.reuters.com/tap98s

- European Union prods Germany with fiscal plan. The 10-year plan calls for a more tightly knit union and more sharing of the region's debt burden. link.reuters.com/wap98s

- Before talks with lenders, Greece appoints Yannis Stournaras as finance minister. The prominent economist is expected to succeed Vassilis Rapanos, who resigned before he could be sworn in, citing health problems. link.reuters.com/hep98s

- News Corp Inc's proposal to sever publishing arm will be reviewed by the board on Wednesday and a decision could be made as early as Thursday. link.reuters.com/jep98s

- Broadband companies are moving toward a strategy called usage-based billing, which will charge tiers of pricing based on how much people use their Internet at home. link.reuters.com/kep98s

- NYSE Euronext asked regulators to allow it to create a market that is similar to the unregulated "dark markets," and Nasdaq said it had similar plans. link.reuters.com/mep98s

- Roche Holding AG, the Swiss pharmaceutical company, said Tuesday that it would shut down its site in Nutley, New Jersey, which served as its American headquarters for 80 years, in an effort to cut costs. About 1,000 jobs would be lost, the company said. link.reuters.com/nep98s

- The Federal Trade Commission charged Wyndham Worldwide and three hotel and resort affiliates on Tuesday with allowing three breaches of its corporate data files in two years, resulting in the electronic theft of the credit card data of hundreds of thousands of the hotel chain's customers.